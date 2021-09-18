Family Christian Center and Kaitlyn’s Cottage have announced that they will serve as a host of Night to Shine 2022, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation. The unforgettable prom night experience, centered on God’s love, celebrating people with special needs will be held by host churches around the world simultaneously on Friday, Feb. 11. Family Christian Center and Kaitlyn’s Cottage are excited to be a part of this worldwide movement that for the fourth consecutive year will honor their local community of people with special needs, ensuring they know they are valued and loved.
Every guest of Night to Shine enters this complimentary event on a red carpet complete with a warm welcome from a friendly crowd and paparazzi. Once inside, guests receive the royal treatment, including hair and makeup stations, shoe shining areas, limousine rides, corsages and boutonnieres, a catered dinner, karaoke, prom favors, a dance floor, all leading up to the moment when each guest is crowned king or queen of the prom.
“Night to Shine is my favorite night of the year, but not just because we get to throw the biggest, best party for people with special needs in the world. It’s my favorite because we get to remind people who are often overlooked or forgotten that their life has purpose and that they are loved. When you tell someone they have value, that their life is significant and that they are loved by the God of this universe, it changes everything. Every town, every village, every nation needs a Night to Shine because we believe every single person needs to hear that they were created in love, by love and for love, and that they ARE loved,” said Tim Tebow, founder of the Tim Tebow Foundation.
Defiance Night to Shine anticipates crowning more than 200 honored guests and utilizing the gift of service from more than 350 volunteers. This past February, Night to Shine innovated and endured with the first-ever virtual Night to Shine celebrating thousands of honored guests through unique adaptations including a complete virtual video experience, special deliveries by volunteers, and socially distanced Shine Thru drive-thru events.
“This event has quickly turned into one of the premier events in our area, with people coming from all over northwest Ohio to participate. Night to Shine is an event that brings the community together. A night of love and inclusion and an experience of a lifetime for many that attend, honored guests and volunteers alike. While our 2021 Night to Shine looked a bit different, we are doing all we can to create a safe environment for our 2022 event! Our goal is to make this night one to remember. A true Night to Shine,” said Kelly Tong, Kaitlyn’s Cottage program manager.
For additional information on the Night to Shine hosted by Family Christian Center and Kaitlyn’s Cottage in Defiance visit www.facebook.com/defiancents.
For more information on the worldwide movement of Night to Shine, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, visit: www.timtebowfoundation.org/night-to-shine.
