Local teacher Gabe Oberlin (K8PHP) recently travelled to the Amateur Radio Relay League (ARRL) Headquarters in Newington, Conn., as he was selected to participate in the Teachers Institute on Wireless Technology (TI).
This professional development opportunity for educators is a technology focused, week-long course on electronics and radio communications. It works well for STEM teachers looking to update their knowledge and collaborate with colleagues from around the country.
All expenses are paid by ARRL and participants are given a significant package of supplies and books worth hundreds of dollars to use in their classrooms.
Several of the participants are amateur radio enthusiasts (hams) like Oberlin, but it is not required to be a practicing ham to qualify for TI.
Oberlin was first introduced to amateur radio while a student at Antwerp High School by math, chemistry and physics teacher, Ed Hohenbrink (N8IZL). It wasn’t until years later, after he had been teaching for more than a decade, that Oberlin was reintroduced to ham radio.
He received a grant to purchase the supplies to participate in the Drones in Schools program. After-the-fact he learned that one of the requirements to legally operate the first person view (FPV) drones was that the teacher or coach had to have an amateur radio license. Getting his license opened a whole new world for him.
Hams are an international community of tinkerers who build their stations and communicate with each other on the air.
Oberlin has been teaching at Patrick Henry Local School in Hamler for 20 years. He has a dual program teaching engineering technology and vocational horticulture.
In his classes he teaches radio communications in his outdoor labs where students are studying conditions of the turf and landscaping on the school grounds.His robotics class utilizes radio controls for their robotics projects and students study electronic components in his manufacturing class.
Topics like circuit design, soldering, multimeter and oscilloscope use, and coding are the types of skills covered at TI that he will use in his classes.
ARRL was founded in 1914 and is the largest amateur radio association in the world.
The original structure at headquarters was the W1AW radio station which was built in 1938.
Oberlin was able to get on the air and contact several fellow radio amateurs. The legendary station honors Hiram Percy Maxim, the founder of the ARRL whose callsign was W1AW.
Teachers interested in applying to TI can check out the website http://www.arrl.org/ teachers-institute-on-wireless-technology.
