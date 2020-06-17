Dollars from the federal government's CARES Act passed by Congress and signed by President Donald Trump in March are expected to be flowing to local governments soon.
As such, some local governments are in the process of setting up funds needed to receive and spend the money. But unless things change, much of the money may be returning to Washington, D.C.
The money will be channeled through the state government and given to county auditors to disburse to townships, villages, cities and the county government to deal with coronavirus-related expenses or impacts.
Defiance County Auditor Jill Little noted that guidelines for using the money are "very strict," and based on federal stipulations. What is not used by a certain date later this year must be returned.
They are to be used only for direct coronavirus-related expenses, but officials such as Fulton County Auditor Brett Kolb say while county governments might have significant expenses to install protection equipment, other jurisdictions — such as townships — may have very little.
Ohio House Bill 481 — passed recently by the Ohio General Assembly — releases $350 million of the federal CARES bill money to Ohio's 88 counties. However, the state has another $850 million in unreleased funds, according to Ohio 82nd House District Rep. Craig Riedel of Defiance, which is being held in hopes the federal guidelines for local governmental use might be loosened.
"The (Ohio) General Assembly is purposefully withholding the other $850 million because we are hopeful and confident that Congress will change the verbiage to allow these monies to be used to help local governments offset their revenue shortfalls," explained Riedel, noting the decrease local governments have seen in tax receipts due to the economy's contraction. "Right now, with the way the language is written, local governments can only use the allocated funding for COVID-related expenses. Without that change by Congress, a lot of this money will end up being returned to Washington, D.C."
Each jurisdiction must have the proper fund established to receive the money, according to Little. She then has seven days to distribute the money to them, providing the jurisdiction has approved the necessary legislation.
Defiance County commissioners have taken that step already, she stated, while Defiance City Council plans to, if necessary.
City Finance Director John Lehner said the city's coronavirus-related expenses are around $10,000, but CARES Acts funds aren't the only one available to pay for these. The city government also received funds from the Department of Health and Human Services, he noted.
Defiance is set to receive more than $200,000 from the CARES Act.
The estimated breakdown for Defiance County's CARES total ($1,336,055), according to Little is: Defiance County, $570,677; Defiance, $212,158; Hicksville, $92,651; Sherwood, $52,368; and Ney, $38,940. The townships would each receive $30,749.
The estimated total for Henry County's political subdivisions is $934,687, according to Auditor Kevin Garringer.
This includes $467,342 for Henry County; $231,819 for Napoleon; $41,911 for Deshler; $27,349 for Holgate; $25,573 for Liberty Center; $17,405 for McClure; $14,918 for Hamler; $6,748 for Malinta; $5,683 for Florida; $1,776 for New Bavaria; and $8,628 for each township.
Fulton County's estimated total is $1,477,650, according to Kolb.
This includes $709,272 for Fulton County, $165,496 for Wauseon; $87,181 for Archbold; $32,508 for German Township; and $26,597 for Clinton Township.
The estimated total for Williams County's political subdivisions is $1,428,690, according to Auditor Vickie Grimm.
This includes $526,075 for Williams County, $284,595 for Bryan; $50,088 for Edgerton; $49,519 for Stryker; $21,628 for Center Township; $14,086 for St. Joseph Township; and $15,368 for Springfield Township.
Attempts to secure estimates for Paulding and Putnam counties from their respective auditor offices were unsuccessful.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.