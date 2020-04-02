Local governmental leaders are keeping a close eye on the impact of the coronavirus remediation on their financial futures.
State efforts to stop the virus from spreading have dampened many businesses, which generate tax revenues — either directly or indirectly — that provide a substantial share of many local government budgets.
It’s too early to tell what the impact will be — for one thing it’s not known when restrictions on businesses and citizens will be lifted — but officials are very concerned.
Defiance City Finance Director John Lehner said the municipal government “absolutely” anticipates a reduction in income tax revenues.
Most of the city’s 1.8% income tax provides revenue for the general fund, but two portions of it — each one-sixth of the total — goes to capital improvements, and the city’s police and fire fund.
The income tax take totaled $2,661,303 through March, according to Lehner, or 1.4% more than the $2,626,205 brought in during the same time last year.
“That 1.34% is not going to hold up,” said Lehner. “I don’t see how it can, but we’ll see. It’s hard to know the impact. ... Layoff is a word we haven’t used at this point. We’ve talked about unofficial hiring freezes, ceasing any non-essential purchasing. We are reviewing the 2020 capital budget on which items to hold off on. We’re taking kind of a cautious approach.”
The city income tax is assessed upon those who live or work in Defiance, so it is highly dependent upon the number of people working. The date for filing income taxes has been pushed back from April 15 to July 15 due to the coronavirus.
Defiance County government’s general fund relies heavily upon sales tax receipts, as many county governments do. However, there is some concern that such receipts will be diminished due to the impact of the coronavirus on business sales that generate the taxes.
The state sales tax is 5.75%, and counties are allowed to piggyback on top of that for a share that is collected and redistributed proportionately by the state.
Defiance County received $6 million in sales tax in calendar year 2018, while its general fund budget was $13.98 million that year.
“It’s definitely going to hurt us,” said Defiance County Commissioner Gary Plotts. “Once it’s over with we’ll have to sit down and readjust and tighten down the hatches.”
Plotts noted that interest on county accounts, as well as receipts from the county’s hotel/motel tax are a concern as well.
He said the commissioners’ goal is to retain employment levels as they are. Some county employees are working at home as contact between county offices and the public has been minimized.
“Our goal is to do everything not to lay off anybody, but depending on how long this thing lasts we might not have any choice but to lay people off. Our goal is to keep people working.”
Some funding is set aside in the $2.2 trillion spending bill approved in Washington, D.C., to mitigate impacts of the coronavirus response on local governments. Plotts said this money must be sought through the state.
Defiance County Treasurer Vickie Myers said the state treasurer’s association has been in contact with counties throughout the week to address the matter.
“They are reaching out to the Ohio Department of Taxation just to get guidance,” explained Myers, whose office is responsible for collecting county property taxes. “So, at this point we’re kind of waiting for what this could potentially mean for tax revenues and for (tax delinquency) penalties.”
