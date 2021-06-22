The abandoned building in the 100 block of Clinton Street was the site of firefighter training on Saturday from 9 a.m.-noon.

Local firefighters from Defiance, Noble Township, South Richland and Highland Township fire departments gathered for training on forceable entry and ventilation techniques. Lt. Brandon Case, the training officer for the Defiance Fire Department, led the training according to Assistant Fire Chief Tim Bowling.

One of the local firefighters was a young woman, Kelley Foor, from South Richland Township Fire Department. Asked if there were any other women in local fire departments, Bowling said that Foor was the only woman firefighter. She just recently completed her firefighter training.

Entering the building from the back and the front, and by cutting holes through the roof, the firefighters practiced different entry techniques that could be implemented in case of an emergency situation.

Asked for the importance of this specific learning environment, Bowling said, “We don’t often get to train in a building that is not on fire. It allows firefighters to experiment with different techniques and to work in a safer, more controlled environment without the stress and danger of a burning building.”

Bowling added, “The city has given us permission to do training until July 5.” After that date, the city will begin preparations for demolition of the buildings.

