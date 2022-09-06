REYNOLDSBURG — Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) has been detected in a commercial chicken flock in Defiance County and a backyard flock in Ashland County, according to the Ohio Department of Agriculture.
REYNOLDSBURG — Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) has been detected in a commercial chicken flock in Defiance County and a backyard flock in Ashland County, according to the Ohio Department of Agriculture.
The positive detections were confirmed by the United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (USDA-APHIS). The samples were first tested at the Ohio Department of Agriculture’s Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory and confirmed at the APHIS National Veterinary Services Laboratories in Ames, Iowa.
The "commercial flock" in Defiance County is believed to be Hillandale Farms in Hicksville Township, near Hicksville.
HPAI is a highly contagious virus that spreads quickly and can be fatal to flocks and devastating to poultry owners, both commercial and non-commercial, the press release noted. HPAI can infect poultry (such as chickens, turkeys, pheasants, quail, domestic ducks, geese, and guinea fowl) and is carried by free flying waterfowl such as ducks, geese, and shorebirds.
State officials quarantined the affected premises, and birds on the properties will be depopulated to prevent the spread of the disease. Federal and state partners are working jointly on additional surveillance and testing in areas around the affected flocks. Surveillance activities will be conducted in a 10-kilometer zone around the infected premises.
The recent HPAI detections do not present an immediate public health concern, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. No human cases have been detected in the United States.
According to USDA, HPAI cannot be transmitted through properly cooked meats or eggs. Products from any HPAI-affected flocks are prohibited from entering the food system.
Persons who notice any symptoms or unexpected deaths in their flock, can report them immediately to the Ohio Poultry Association (614-882-6111), or the Ohio Department of Agriculture (regular business hours: 614-728-6220; after hours: 888-456-3405).
