NAPOLEON — This Halloween, trick-or-treaters can swap candy for cash while supporting troops serving overseas. Children can bring bags of unopened Halloween candy to any Dental Excellence office between Monday and Nov. 6 during office hours. Dental Excellence has locations in Sylvania, Napoleon and Delta.
Dental Excellence will pay $1 per pound of candy, up to $10, and will give away $50 to the individual who donates the most candy overall. Additional care items such as scarves, small stuffed animals, socks, lip balm, DVDs and CDs, and letters of appreciation also will be accepted.
Dental Excellence will donate all candy to Operation Gratitude for distribution to service men and women deployed in harm’s way. Last year, Dental Excellence collected more than 250 pounds of candy for U.S. troops.
“We love the idea of keeping children’s teeth clean and healthy, while bringing a smile to our troops,” said Dr. Michael Carpenter, founder and CEO of Dental Excellence Group.
Operation Gratitude is a national non-profit organization created to lift morale by sending care packages to U.S. troops stationed around the world. The organization encourages anyone who has a family member or friend deployed overseas to request a care package on the Operation Gratitude website. Family members and supporters can visit www.OperationGratitude.com to share contact information or learn how they can support the troops.
Dental Excellence is a general and family dental practice offering advanced services such as pediatric, cosmetic, implant, and sedation dentistry. For additional information on the candy buyback program or Dental Excellence, visit the website at happy-dentistry.com.
