Organizers of a rally Saturday in Defiance to show support for Ukraine — invaded by Russia on Feb. 24 — have their own personal connection to the situation.
Dorothy and Ed Singer helped put together the event on the Defiance County Courthouse steps, and have a son-in-law who's Ukrainian. She spoke with The Crescent-News Tuesday about their personal connection to Ukraine and its people.
"They (her daughter and son-in-law) were going to move there for a year in April," explained Dorothy, who noted that her daughter znd son-in-law are living in the United States. "His mother, his grandmother, his uncle, his (entire) family is Ukrainian and lives there. He grew up in a very small village, but from middle (school) through university he was at Kyiv … ."
She said her daughter and son-in-law "were there for three months in the summer, my daughter and their little family. And we just fell in love with it, they stayed part of the time with his mother … it's a subsistence farm. The pictures are just so beautiful and the stories … ."
According to Dorothy, her son-in-law's grandmother used to babysit him when he was a small child. Though a family member in known to be safe in Poland, most of his family to date remained in the country.
She said "the story that touched me the most" concerned a young Ukrainian men who had been living abroad in Europe and was interviewed on a train as they where returning home to fight. She said one man"had his bike and a little backpack and was on this train going back to protect his parents. And he was very reluctant to talk to the reporter. He didn’t want his grandmother to worry about him. To me that kind of epitomizes that family ties that we have learned of from our son-in-law. Such close families, the fact that this man was going to fight, but he didn’t want grandma to know, it just really effected me."
Her son-in-law's family — who is still in Ukraine — have faced the threat of air raids and shelling.
"Five times a day there are air raids," Dorothy related. "They live outside a very small village. They go down into their cellar, that's all (they) can do … ."
When the rockets and shelling take place, she said. "we understand … if you get into your cellar your safe, in these small villages, from the shrapnel, and the cluster bombs. The grandmother can't get down into the basement, so they put her in an inner room in the house ... . It's a beautiful country, beautiful people, you know, just like here … . I know there have been wars all over the world but this one is touching home. War is hell wherever it take place, but this (has) been a little more personal for us."
