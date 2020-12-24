COLUMBUS — A biennial capital projects bill passed here recently will provide funding for numerous parks, educational institutions, recreational venues and cultural facilities in area counties.
The awards are part of Ohio Senate Bill 310, which will distribute $2.1 billion of taxpayer dollars throughout the state’s 88 counties.
The area’s two state senators — Rob McColley of Napoleon (1st District) and Theresa Gavarone of Bowling Green (2nd District) — supported the bill which passed the Ohio Senate, 29-0.
They were joined by the area’s three state representatives — Craig Riedel of Defiance (82nd District), Jim Hoops of Napoleon (81st District) and Derek Merrin (47th District) — in supporting the bill which breezed through the Ohio House, 77-7.
“These quality-of-life projects will make our region a better place to live by improving infrastructure, expanding employment opportunities, and promoting economic development,” stated Riedel in a press release.
“It is important we work to get taxpayer money from Columbus back home to our local communities,” commented McColley. “I’m happy to see this money doing just that to help out our local governments in making these improvements.”
Riedel told The Crescent-News that the selection process began last year, and included soliciting suggestions for projects from local officials.
“We notified everybody that has asked for money in the past,” he said in an interview. “We tried our best to publicize in each of the counties. We went around to each of the counties and explained how the process worked.”
Riedel noted that the process was delayed because of the coronavirus situation.
“We would have passed it this spring, but we put it on the backburner because we weren’t sure how our finances were going to look,” he said of the process handled every two years. “The decision was made about six to seven weeks ago to go forward with the capital budget.”
The list of projects/entities to be funded locally, by county, include:
Defiance
• Cooper Lodge dining hall, Camp Lakota, $250,000. This is just part of the funding for the dining hall. The Cooper Family Foundation pledged $750,000 toward the project in 2018.
• Defiance Community Auditorium renovation, $150,000.
• Bronson Park (Defiance) multi-use path, $150,000.
• Camp Libbey, $100,000.
• AuGlaize Village ADA-accessible heritage trail, $20,000. The money will be used to begin building an ADA-accessible trail system at the facility and its surrounding wooded area.
• Huber Opera House (Hicksville), $15,000.
Fulton
• Swanton Railroad Park, $150,000.
• Fayette Opera House roof replacement, $100,000.
• Fayette Normal Memorial Park community splash pad, $50,000.
• Lyons Community Park improvements, $20,000.
Henry
• Northwest State Community College (for cyber disaster recovery site), $100,000.
• Deshler Pirate Park improvements, $21,000.
Paulding
• Lela McGuire Jeffrey Park (Paulding) soccer, $75,000.
• Paulding County Community-based Assessment Center, $40,000.
• Oakwood Community Park, $22,610.
• Payne Buckeye Park, $20,500.
• Antwerp Riverside Park fitness trail, $7,500.
• Melrose Park renovation, $7,000.
• Grover Hill Welcome Park playground, $5,598.
• Broughton Park playground, $4,124.
Putnam
• Kalida, 4 Seasons Community Park health/fitness track, $250,000.
• Fort Jennings Freedom Square, $175,000.
• Ottawa Memorial Pool improvements, $150,000.
• Leipsic downtown park and stage, $50,000.
• Leipsic Recreation Center improvements, $7,500.
Williams
• Williams County MARCS radio tower (for emergency/law enforcement services), $250,000.
• Fountain City Amphitheater, $50,000. A ribbon-cutting was held for the facility in Bryan’s Moore Park. The project was funded mostly with private contributions.
