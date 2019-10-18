COLUMBUS — Commissioners from several local counties journeyed to here Thursday for an emergency session of a state organization to show support for an area county.
The County Commissioners Association of Ohio (CCAO) convened the meeting to discuss a matter involving nine counties that the organization’s director characterized as “not in good standing.” Among them were Paulding and Allen counties in northwest Ohio.
However, the CCAO’s full board — which is composed of a representative from each of Ohio’s 88 counties — voted to reinstate the aforementioned nine counties into good standing, according to Defiance County Commissioner Ryan Mack, who attended. Not all of Ohio’s 88 counties were represented Thursday, he explained, but the vote was considerably in favor of reinstatement.
At issue in the good standing dispute, according to Mack, is a “policy disagreement” with the CCAO’s executive board.
“We got this notice that the CCAO board of directors was attempting to place these (nine) counties as a ‘member not in good standing,’ and the concern is that according to the bylaws of our insurance company, if you are not a member in ‘good standing’ you lose (liability) insurance coverage,” said Mack who was joined in Columbus by fellow Defiance County commissioners Gary Plotts and Mick Pocratsky. “... They are back in good standing. They should have been in good standing all along. We went down there to stand with our neighbors and make sure that took place.”
The fear for some commissioners was that the affected counties would lose liability insurance coverage provided by the self-funded organization known as the County Risk Sharing Authority (CORSA). Some 66 Ohio counties participate in CORSA, Mack said.
At least for Defiance County, the special CCAO session caused cancellation of commissioners’ regular Thursday meeting. Instead, they attended the meeting in Columbus which lasted about five hours, according to Mack.
Earlier this week, Allen County commissioners had approved a court action that would seek a temporary restraining order on the revocation of the affected counties’ CORSA coverage.
