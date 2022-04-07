Six local pastors are coming together to hold Good Friday Community Service on April 15 at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in downtown Defiance.
Located at 400 Wayne Ave., the church will host the service from noon-3 p.m.
According to Pastor Dave Brobston of St. Paul Lutheran, the service has been a tradition in the Defiance County area for as long as he can remember. Brobston is one of the six pastors that will be preaching at the service, which consists of 30 minute sermons on the seven last words of Jesus from the cross.
Among the group of pastors, Brobston has been participating the longest with 15 years of experience.
“It is one of the more interesting services that I’ve been a part of,” he said. “Literally, people come and go all afternoon and it’s really just awesome to watch. People worship together, people sing together, and you get to hear colleagues preach and we never get to hear that from one another.”
The colleagues Brobston refers to are the five other pastors speaking at the service and they do not necessarily all belong to the same denomination. For example, Rev. John Schlicher is from St. Paul’s United Methodist, Rev. Ann Wasson is from First Presbyterian and Rev. Jim Brehler is from St. John United Church of Christ.
When asked how a such a diversified group came to be, the pastors expressed that they wished to show a unified church.
“Churches are notorious for looking at what others do different than what we do,” Brobston pointed out, “When 95% of what we do is exactly the same and there’s like a 5% difference.”
Brehler was in agreement with Brobston’s comment and shared he was invited to participate in Good Friday Community Service by Schlicher’s predecessor, Joe Payne. Brehler has been doing the service for seven years now, and divulged he has always had an interest in churches coming together since he was involved in the Easter vigils shared between Catholics and Protestants.
“I think we can all unite around the passion of Christ,” Wasson interjected, “Christ walked to the cross and grave and this is something that Christians share across communions and not just the communions represented here ... . Christ’s passion and resurrection — that’s kind of the grounding of our faith and we all share it.”
Amongst this group of seasoned religious leaders, two are relatively new to the Good Friday Community Service.
Rev. Rachel Widdowson and Nico Kinner are both affiliated with the United Methodist Church. Widdowson is primary pastor to the Pulaski and Evansport locations and Kinner is primary to Trinity United Methodist in Defiance and in Stryker.
It is Widdowson’s first year preaching for this special service and it will be Kinner’s second.
Kinner was prompted to share how he got involved and why.
“I know through the demographics of this area and from personal interviews that I’ve done that people desire a place — a third place,” he said. “This type of service gives an opportunity for a first or second place to become a third place. What I mean by that is that yes, this is a church, and it’s kind of an expectation for some people to be at regularly. But when we do this on Good Friday in this kind of way, we offer an opportunity for people to be in a place that’s common, but it’s also new. I just think there’s a sense of ... new life breathed into this community when we do it this way and I really appreciated that even though I never took part of it in the past.”
He also revealed that it was actually Rev. Schlicher that invited Kinner initially. To that Schilcher gave an explanation as to why he reached out to Kinner.
“The clergy leadership of this congregation has changed over the years,” he said. “We come and we go. We all serve our local congregations and lead the people... . Jim [Brehlher] talked about Pastor Joe who preceded me and I think all of us have had that story passed on... . Nico [Kinner] I didn’t know before I came to this area, but I’ve come to know him since then. We are forever evolving and becoming what God created us to be.
“It’s organic, it’s changing, it’s alive ...,” Schilcher continued. “This doesn’t happen everywhere. I’ve been throughout the West Ohio Conference from north to south, from west to the middle of the state — this is really special, it’s really unique ... . When we come together we are standing on holy ground.”
Reverend Widdowson, previously mentioned as a first-time preacher for the service, shared why she got involved and what she thought of the gathering.
“Sometimes for pastors I think that it’s hard to get that feeling like we are spiritually fed on a Sunday morning or even during Holy Week,” she explained. “We’re giving and we’re giving, and we need to take time as well to be fed, and I think that this is a great opportunity for not just the community, but for our spiritual leaders as well.”
“It’s very different being in worship versus doing worship,” Brehler agreed.
To conclude these conversations of unity in the face of division, third places, and spiritual fulfillment, the pastors had one thing to say to their communities about the Good Friday Community Service.
“I think it’s a call of the disciples type of moment moment,” Brobston surmised.
“Come and see,” he quoted, “Just come and see. No promises. No expectations. Just come and see.”
There will be an offering at the back of the sanctuary during the service. The money will go to Ravens Care, Inc., a Christian emergency assistance program that helps Defiance County residents with physical needs such as food, clothing, shelter and utilities.
