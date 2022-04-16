Local members of the Defiance chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) met on Thursday at the fortgrounds behind the Defiance Library to rededicate the monument there. In attendance where 14 members and several guests.
This dedication originally was to have taken place in 2020 to commemorate the 100th anniversary of women gaining the right to vote.
Susan Hale, the group’s regent, read the dedication: “Let us remember those who have died for their county in war and peace. Those whom we knew and those whose memory we treasure. And all who lived and died in the service of their country and mankind.”
The monument was originally dedicated on Oct. 30, 1925, at 2 p.m. by the DAR and the Federation of Women Club (FWC), with 300 citizens in attendance, Berne Heilshorn noted. Included were the descendants of some of those who had been either stationed at the fort or were Native American scouts at the fort.
Heilshorn also noted that October 1792 saw the largest Native American council ever held on the North American continent in the lead-up to the Battle of Fallen Timbers. This is why the month of October was chosen for the dedication in 1925.
Trish Sanford-Speiser noted that in 1913 a donation of $100 from FWC was made for new lamps for the front of the library building. The lamp on the left is dedicated to the FWC with the right lamp having a German inscription that translates roughly to “more light,” which is a famous quote by the poet Johann Wolfgang von Goethe before his death.
Speiser also noted during the ceremony that both lamp fixtures are left hands.
