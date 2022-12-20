COLUMBUS — Local counties have been awarded funds by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s office for a number of anticipated “brownfield” demolition projects that have been in the public eye for some time, including three in Henry County, three in Paulding County, one in Fulton County and four in Williams County.
“Brownfields” generally are old factory sites or properties with unwanted buildings in a state of disrepair or in danger of becoming so.
Henry County received more than $1 million in funds to complete demolition projects long in the public’s eye.
The most controversial is the removal of the former Napoleon school buildings, visible from West Riverview Drive along the Maumee River in Napoleon. The City of Napoleon was granted $675,525 for the buildings’ removal.
According to a press release from the governor’s office, the property has been mostly vacant for the past seven years and “suffers from water damage, roof failure and other signs of deterioration.”
The Cultural Center of Henry County (CCHC) had big plans to renovate and preserve the building and the John L. Johnson Auditorium within it. But the group could not raise the requisite funds to comply with an agreement it had signed with the Napoleon Area City Schools Board of Education.
In the absence of that, the building was slated for demolition.
The school board has authorized the filing of a lawsuit to implement terms of the agreement.
In the meantime, the City of Napoleon has acquired the 9.24-acre site with an eye to a “mixed-use” or residential development after the buildings are removed.
Some $541,470 in grant funds also was granted to Henry County’s land bank to remove the former Florida school in Florida.
The school closed in the 1960s, and has fallen into disrepair in recent years. Broken windows are apparent with trees sprouting on, or through, the roof.
The county’s land bank — like others in northwest Ohio — is a government entity created to take position of problem properties and ready them for resale.
Henry County’s other “brownfield” state grant ($191,250) went to the land bank as well — to clean up the former Karl and Jan’s bulk fuel station in Hamler.
The cleanup will remove three above-ground fuel storage tanks along with contaminated.
Moving to Paulding County, $230,300 was granted to county officials to demolish the former movie theater on Paulding’s West Perry Street.
The theater has been closed since at least the 1990s, and has been deemed unsafe and not salvageable by county officials.
Bids for the theater demolition are due in January, according to Paulding County Economic Development Director Tim Copsey.
Two other grants in Paulding County ($71,196 and $86,094) were awarded to the county’s land bank to remove the former Park Station building in Antwerp and the former JB Ventures building in Grover Hill, respectively.
Copsey is hopeful the three projects will encourage other development projects.
“The Paulding County land bank and economic development office are excited to have fulfilled all the legal pieces for the Ohio Department of Development to move our projects to Gov. DeWine for review of these projects,” stated Copsey. “The approval of these remediation funds will be a positive to those investigating Paulding County from outside the area. This removal of building blight may encourage investment and allow opportunity for future development.”
The large local brownfield grants — totaling more than $5.5 million — were given to Williams County officials to handle four properties, including two in Edgerton.
Some $3,987,500 will go to clean up a former plating facility in Edgerton where the buildings were demolished in 2020. Soil, groundwater and sediment remediation remain.
A second grant of $970,000 was made available to clean up the 4.394-acre site.
Two other Williams County brownfield grants ($551,997 and $282,475) will be used to demolish the former Edon Northwest High School in Edon and remove asbestos from the county courthouse in Bryan, respectively.
Fulton County officials also received a $122,862 grant to clean up the former Jackson Cleaners property in Wauseon where an environmental assessment will be conducted.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.