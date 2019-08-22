FREMONT — Sample craft beer from regional brewers and cocktails made from historic recipes during a living history event on Aug. 31 at the Hayes Presidential Library & Museums.
Craft beers, Cocktails & Crusaders, is from 5-8 p.m. on the grounds of Spiegel Grove, the estate of President Rutherford and First Lady Lucy Hayes.
This event coincides with the special exhibit “Demon Rum & Cold Water: The Two Sides of Temperance,” and the event will include access to see the exhibit.
While participants are enjoying their beer and cocktail samples, costumed living history presenters portraying temperance advocates in the late 1800s will interact with them and encourage them to give up the drink.
The Cottonwood Jam String Band will perform on the verandah of the Hayes Home. Food trucks will be on-site during the event, as well. Food truck fare is not included in the ticket price.
Participating breweries are 4kd Crick Brewing Company of Defiance, Wild Side Brewing Company of Grand Rapids, Findlay Brewing Company, Black Frog Brewing Company of Toledo and Earnest Brew Works of Toledo.
Admission is $20 for Hayes Presidential members and $25 for non-members. It includes 10 tickets to sample 4-ounce pours of craft beer and a flight of sample historic cocktails. A $10 designated driver ticket that does not include any samples also is available and includes pop and water. Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.rbhayes.org/events/2019/08/31/events/craft-beers-cocktails-and-crusaders/ and at the museum front desk.
Tickets also will be sold the day of the event at the museum front desk subject to availability.
Participants must be 21 or older to attend.
The Hayes Presidential Library & Museums is located at Spiegel Grove at the corner of Hayes and Buckland avenues.
For information, call 419-332-2081, or visit rbhayes.org. Like HPLM on Facebook at @rbhayespres and follow on Twitter and Instagram at @rbhayespres.
