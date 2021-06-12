A local 11-year old has taken the top prize in a national contest that honors the U.S. flag.
Every year, the Flag Day Foundation, located at the Americanism Center in Waubeka, Wis., holds an essay contest on the topic, “What the American Flag means to me.” This year, Will Benedict, a Defiance native, won the prize which includes a plaque honoring his win, a lapel pin, $250 cash and a walk in the Flag Day Parade. At the celebration, Benedict will read his essay to the crowd.
Waubeka is the center for Flag Day because the celebration began there in the late 1800s.
The small town, about 30 miles north of Milwaukee, is the town where Bernard Cigrand served as a grade school teacher at the Stony Hill School in 1885.
During his time in Waubeka, Cigrand wanted to instill patriotism in his students, so he celebrated a day each year to honor the U.S. flag. It wasn’t until August 3, 1949, that June 14 became a national holiday. President Harry S. Truman signed into law the act that Congress had passed in order to make the day Flag Day.
The little school in Waubeka has been restored and is a part of the Center for Americanism. But there’s another connection for Will — it’s the spot where Jim Benedict, Will’s father, proposed to his mother, Jennifer Lammers.
Asked what he enjoyed the most about winning the honor, the younger Benedict hesitated to commit. Finally, asking if it was the cash, he replied, “Yeah, mostly that.”
He doesn’t know why he won, saying, “I didn’t even know I could write.”
Benedict is no stranger to writing, however. He writes letters to his aunt Linda in Wisconsin — the person who prompted him to write the essay. Too, he writes to one of Linda’s best friends in Texas, Emma. The two compare letters and think that he has a way with words.
On the day that he learned of his win, mom, Jennifer, says, “He was so excited he ran outside and did a head-first dive across the wet grass.”
Pam Schlenvogt, Director of the National Essay Contest, said about Benedict’s win, “Out of the hundreds of entries he won first place. Quite an accomplishment to say the least.”
