CELINA — The Boy Scouts of America, Black Swamp Area Council, conducted its annual meeting and recognition luncheon on Feb. 8 at the Tri Star Career Center in Celina. During the event, Dr. Daniel Meffley was installed as council president and numerous awards were presented.
Meffley, Defiance, began his tenure as Black Swamp Area Council executive board president, taking over for Sherri Garner Brumbaugh, who has served as president since 2018.
Meffley chairs the 47-member executive board, alongside Council Commissioner Michelle Waggoner. Garner Brumbaugh, Findlay, will continue to serve on the board as past president.
President Awards were presented to Jason Vasko of Archbold, Linda Barclay of Findlay, Sam Briggs of Lima and Richard Umstead, Coldwater. Each have excelled in their communities, giving countless hours and selfless service to the youth and families in their scouting groups.
The Silver Beaver award is the highest volunteer recognition a local Boy Scout Council can bestow. The 2020 recipients of the Silver Beaver award for the Black Swamp Area council were Terri Maurer, New Bremen; Doug Couchot, Findlay; and Eric Reneker, Bluffton.
The Silver Beaver Award was introduced in 1931 and is a council‐level distinguished service award of the Boy Scouts of America. Recipients of this award are registered Scouters who have made an impact on the lives of youth through service given to the council.
The Silver Beaver is an award given to those who implement the Scouting program and perform community service through hard work, self-sacrifice, dedication, and many years of service.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.