Pictured here is part of the honeycomb removed from the honey locust tree that had fallen at the fortgrounds recently. The USDA deputy inspector for Defiance County, Jamie Walters, said that the hive was contaminated with hive beetle. He was able to relocate the bees to a local pollinator site near Oxbow Lake.
A fallen tree at Defiance’s fortgrounds provided an opportunity for a local beekeeper to educate and relocate some honeybees.
Jamie Walters, who holds two positions — president of the Black Swamp Beekeepers Association (BSBA) and regional director of the Ohio State Beekeepers Association — was called when a honey locust tree that had fallen during storms last Monday, revealed that a hive of honeybees had taken up residence.
“Mayor (Mike) McCann, Jeff Leonard, upcoming city administrator, Ryan Mack, and several other people gathered at the fortgrounds last week and got an education on honeybees and how to help relocate a hive,” said Walters. “The hive was relocated to the pollinator site on Schick Road near Oxbow Lake. It appeared that squirrels had probably first entered a hole in the tree and had nested. Yellow jackets then made a nest and ate out the inside of the hole. Honeybees like a hole about that size — about four cubic feet — so they had taken up residence.”
Walters said that the removal of the bees was educational because it allowed the mayor and others in attendance to get up close to the bees.
“I even let the mayor and several others hold a bee,” added Walters. “When they swarm, they don’t have a home or a queen to protect, so they are not usually dangerous. This was a little different because their tree had fallen to the ground and they get a little defensive then. I suited up and we all were able to get up close to the swarm. I pulled out some of the honeycomb to inspect the health of the hive.” After inspection of the honeycomb, Walters said that he noticed hive beetle larvae had invaded them. Part of Walters’ job as the Ohio Department of Agriculture’s deputy apiary inspector is to inspect local bee populations. “An infestation from hive beetle causes bees to leave one place and look for another,” he said. “When that happens, the bees cannot stay in the hive. The swarm happens as the bees look for another place to take up residence. If we had not relocated the bees, they would have absconded from the tree by the end of the year.” Access to the hive in the tree was gained when Rob Cereghin, parks and recreation director for the City of Defiance, cut through the wood with a chainsaw. Walters placed a bee box to collect the bees and take them to safety at the pollinator site. Walters uses a blog, opportunities like a newly found hive in the wild and other opportunities to educate others about bees.
