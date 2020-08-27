(Editor’s note: The following is the third of a three-part series about rural Defiance resident Mary Zebolsky, a local beekeeper who survived after being stung in the face and head approximately 300 times by bees from her own apiary.)
When Mary Zebolsky heard the news that Mercy Life Flight had arrived at Mercy Defiance Hospital to take her to Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo, she simply asked those attending to her “Why?”
Zebolsky, who had been stung by more than 300 bees from her own apiary in her backyard, didn’t know that because of the attack her heart rate had fallen to just 31 beats per minute, or that her blood pressure had fallen to a dangerously low 61/30.
Although in shock, Zebolsky never lost consciousness.
“I didn’t know that my heart rate and blood pressure were that low until after I came home from the hospital,” said Zebolsky. “I remember everything, I was conscious through the whole thing, I wasn’t intubated, and when the nurse put an IV in my hand she said, ‘This is going to hurt,’ and I remember saying, ‘Ha!’
“I’m not sure when they started the epi (Epinephrine) drip, but before the helicopter got there, they brought Fred (Krause, her fiance) in to see me” continued Zebolsky. “That’s when they said the helicopter was there.”
After arriving at St. V’s, Zebolsky was given an Epinephrine arterial femoral drip in her leg, so that the medicine could get into her bloodstream more quickly, and help stabilize her heart rate and blood pressure. While there, she developed hives, and was given steroids to treat the hives.
In all, Zebolsky spent 48 hours at St. V’s recovering, before being released to come home Sunday, May 24.
“While I was recovering, a woman who worked at the hospital stopped in to see me,” began Zebolsky, “and she said, ‘I hear you’re here because of a bee sting.’ I told her, ‘Not a bee sting, 300 bee stings.’ She said to me, ‘I should probably sit down to hear about this.’”
Her apiary, which held 30,000-40,000 bees, was taken away the next weekend by one of her mentors, Dwight Wilson of Findlay. After inspecting the hive, Wilson told Zebolsky that he had never seen a hive so angry.
To this day, Zebolsky is still dealing with the aftermath of all those bee stings.
“Well, now I’m allergic to bees,” said Zebolsky as a matter of fact. “I’m dealing with nerve damage around my hairline, because I had my hair pulled back, and around my ears. I’m taking nerve medication for that, so hopefully that will resolve that issue soon.
“I’m also having some cardiac issues from the all the venom that was in my system, which affects my heart rate and blood pressure, so I have to watch that, too,” added Zebolsky. “I’m also dealing with PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder), especially when it comes to flying bugs.”
Zebolsky shared she is working on overcoming her PTSD, and that she is very grateful to Fred, family and friends for all their support. Although she wishes the attack had never happened, she is grateful it happened to her and not anyone else.
“I consider myself a miracle,” said Zebolsky. “The people up at the ICU (intensive care unit) at St. V’s told me that nobody has ever been though what I went through, and so I looked on Google and I couldn’t find anywhere where anyone else has ever experienced anything like I did.
“This is nothing I ever want to have happen again, but if it had to happen, I’m glad it was me and not the kids who live next door,” added Zebolsky. “I would much rather have it happen to me and not a child, the Shooks and Hartzells (her neighbors) all have children.”
Zebolsky was more than appreciative to everyone who came to her rescue back on May 22.
“Stan (Hartzell) and Bill (Shook) were there when I needed them, ‘Bubba” (Brent) Davis and the guys from Highland Township (Fire Department) helped so much, and so did (Defiance County Sheriff’s Office) deputies (Josh) Hanenkrath and (Kyle) Potts ... they helped save my life. I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for them.”
“Bill coming home early, Stan hearing me scream ... it was a perfect storm,” added Zebolsky.
In an effort to pay her good fortune forward, Zebolsky has enrolled in emergency medical technician (EMT) classes at Four County Career Center, which begin Sept. 14. Once she finishes the courses next year and earns her certification, she plans to be an EMT for the Highland Township Fire Department.
“Fred supports me in everything I do, that is so helpful, and that’s why he supports me paying it forward to the Highland Township Fire Department,” said Zebolsky. “That being said, I’m going to take EMT classes in the fall so that I can be an EMT at Highland Township. I’m really looking forward to that so much.”
On the front page: Mary Zebolsky of rural Defiance smiles for the camera months after suffering more than 300 bee stings by bees from her own apiary. Zebolsky, who is still dealing with the aftermath of the incident, will start classes next month to become an EMT.
Tim McDonough/C-N Photo.
