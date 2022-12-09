A local baker who designs and bakes things for others by word of mouth is hoping to take a top prize in a national online child cancer fundraising competition.
Kristin Richards of Jewell has advanced to the latter rounds of “The Greatest Baker” contest which began in October and is determined through online voting based on each contestants’ picture entries.
“I waited until the last minute and kind of chuckled about it, then all of a sudden I made it through the first phase of the competition,” recalled Richards. “... I’ve actually gotten a lot of personal messages from different local people who are doing fundraisers and benefits for kids with cancer. I’ve already gotten so much reward out of the process. Now that I made it to the quarter finals I’m like, ‘wow, this could actually happen.’”
The winner would take home a $10,000 cash prize as well as a feature article in Bake From Scratch magazine.
“If I end up winning it I would be known as the ‘greatest baker’ and also get a two-page feature which would be amazing to me,” she said.
The contest webpage — https://greatestbaker.com/browse/2022 — shows what is to be each entrant’s work in groups of four. There are 48 such groups with the public able to vote on each through Thursday and the next round winner named thereafter.
This suggests that Richards has made the final 192 bakers (48 times four per group) in the contest.
Online voters are asked to submit their preferences in groups of 10, 25, 50 or 100 votes. These represent corresponding dollar donations that will go to the The Andrew McDonough B+ Foundation, based in Wilmington, Del., to combat childhood cancer.
“The Greatest Baker” website explains in some detail how the fundraising campaign is being conducted and how the specific legal requirements for such an endeavor are being met.
And the foundation’s website sates that the organization is “about kids helping kids fight cancer ... to provide financial and emotional support to families of children with cancer nationwide and fund critical, cutting-edge childhood cancer research.”
The foundation’s namesake, Andrew McDonough, was a child with leukemia who died of cancer in June 2007. The “B+” designation stands for “be positive,” according to the foundation’s website.
Richards has been involved in helping other local causes as well, noting that she is donating cupcakes and other items for a fundraiser this weekend. And she’s helping out with Tiana’s Wish, which was established for a local child (Tiana Bishop) who passed away from cancer in recent years.
“I didn’t realize how many benefits are out there that you can contribute to,” said Richards.
As for her baking clientele now, she explained that this is “mostly family and friends,” but she’s drawn interest through the contest from others.
“My goal is to be able to build the business with this,” Richards said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.