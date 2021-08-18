FORT JENNINGS — An annual historical festival here will have special significance this weekend when a World War II-era airplane crash site in Putnam County is remembered and marked.
"Fort Fest" is planned Friday-Sunday in this Putnam County village with a variety of events (see related story), but one of the most anticipated for organizers is the unveiling of historical markers inside and outside the town. They will commemorate the Sept. 26, 1942 crash in Putnam County of a twin-engined B-26 plane that was headed for Presque Isle, Maine, and ultimately "an active theater of operations."
The plane flew out of Fort Wayne, according to Amy Ricker, Fort Fest organizer and member of the Fort Jennings Historical Society. It was laden with beef, tomatoes and ammunition, she said, but it went down between Putnam County roads S and 19, killing all seven occupants.
They were Second Lt. Eugene Nelson of Missouri, Second Lt. Fred Bice of Alabama, Technical Sgt. Alexander Lamison Jr. of Pennsylvania, Sgt. Patrick Nelligan of California, Private Robert Risetter of Iowa, Private Orley Colestock of South Dakota and Private Arnold Wildt of Oregon.
Their pictures will be displayed on a historical marker at roads S and 19, according to Ricker, who said the memorial's concrete base already has been installed there.
This marker — costing the historical society more than $4,000, Ricker noted — will be unveiled during a commemoration ceremony scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday at roads S and 19. The day before — at 6 p.m. Saturday — the marker will be unveiled for those attending Fort Fest.
Elderly locals have some recollection of the 1942 crash and the corollary "big boom" that it produced, according to Ricker.
Fort Fest organizers have reached out to family members of the seven men killed in the crash, Ricker explained. And Fort Jennings Historical Society member Scott Neidert stated Tuesday afternoon that families of three crew members plan to attend this weekend's events.
A related piece of the crew's history will be on display this weekend as well — a 1930 Model A Ford Roadster belonging to Lamison — Neidert explained.
According to information provided by Neidert, Lamison had left the car with his sister Marguerite, "and told her she could keep it if he did not make it back. It is now owned by his nephew, Christopher Lamison Craft, who resides in Georgia."
