A local author’s story has been published in the most recent edition of “Chicken Soup for the Soul.”
“Respect” is based on a true moment from Gilliland’s life. When asked what inspired him to write the story he said, “The idea came from reading Mitch Albom’s, ‘The Five People You Meet in Heaven’.”
Gilliland found out 20 years after the fact that he had had an important impact on someone else’s life and never knew it.
When asked if Gilliland was good friends with the man who would become Scamp in his story, he said “he was an employee who worked for me. I was his boss back in those days but we always maintained a friendship ... but I never felt we were close until that moment.”
When the two men met again in the Lima mall some 20 years later.
Gilliland started his job as a supervisor at the GM foundry in, 1965. Scamp was one of the first minorities hired and employed then to work at the GM factory. In his story “Respect” when the two men meet again after 20 years Scamp tells him that the simple act of being treat by another with respect had really mattered.
“Respect” is far from Gilliland’s first time with creative writing or being published.
Originally from Holgate, Gilliland moved to Defiance for college and has lived there ever since. Gilliland has been published before both with “Chicken Soup for the Soul” with a Christmas story called “The Grinch Came to Visit,” and some 80 works by Front Porch Publishing.
He spent his career as an electrical engineer and although he has always been a “voracious reader,” and enjoys the works of Stephen King, he had never considered being an author until after his retirement.
The story behind his becoming a writer started in conversations with old friends and other retirees from the GM foundry Gilliland said.
“We talked about the goofy things that would happen, the funny things that would happen and there always ended up somebody saying ‘some day somebody should write a book about that about our adventures there,’” he saud. “And that’s how I started out wanting to do an autobiography.”
When he wrote the stories down, “I could tell that was no good at all, I could tell that it wasn’t working. My (youngest) daughter ... happened to be teaching creative writing at the freshmen collage level at the time ... . She said ‘dad these are not going to work, you’ve got a bunch of good stories here but treat them as separate personal essays don’t try and tie them together.’”
Writing did not come to him all at once, Gilliland said.
“In the previous five or six years (before getting published for the first time) there were starts and stops and not really creating anything at all,” he explained. “But I still wanted to do it.”
At the beginning of his writing career around the year 2007 when he was and still struggling to write his essays, Gilliland said he saw in The Crescent-News that the Defiance Writers Group was having a meeting. It was through this group that Gilliland was put in contact with and started writing for Front Porch Publishing.
“One of my first great writing lessons was they limited (you) to between 500-700 words per every essay ... and when I turned the first work in the editor told me, she says ‘you got to cut it back, its way too long.’ And I was dismayed. I thought, ‘oh I can’t do that,’ my story takes that long to tell. But I tried ... . (After cutting it back,) when I got done I realized wow this is so much better.”
Over the course of about 10 years Gilliland published some 80 works with Front Porch Publishing before they shut down operations.
He continues to be a part of the Defiance Writers Group and is the group’s current head as well as being a member of the Toledo Writers Forum and Williams County Writers Group. Gilliland credits the honesty of the writing groups that he takes part in with helping him refine the stories he is telling.
