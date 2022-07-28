Daniel R. Michel will lead the community’s efforts to raise money to support Alzheimer’s care, support and research as the chair of the 2022 Black Swamp Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Downtown Defiance Triangle Park on Sept. 10.
“My passion for the cause comes from the impact Alzheimer’s had on Rod Arthur, the founder of Arthur Law Firm," said Michel. "Rod was one of my early mentors and a force in the Northwest Ohio legal community. A few years after I joined the firm, Rod began to show signs of Alzheimer’s, which quickly forced his retirement from the practice of law. Before that, Rod had successfully resolved many significant legal matters using the force of his intellect and his charismatic style. Alzheimer’s robbed Rod of those things, and also robbed his family of an amazing father and husband."
The walk opens at 9 a.m. with a ceremony beginning at 10 a.m. The flower colors displayed during the walk represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s. The walk will immediately follow the ceremony.
The event raises money to advance Alzheimer’s research and allows the Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio Chapter to provide educational programs, care consultations and support services to local families free of charge. This year’s goal is to raise $49,000. According to Julia Pechlivanos, executive director of the chapter the money raised has a large impact.
“The Black Swamp walk is a wonderful event for all families who are impacted by Alzheimer’s, including caregivers, families and loved ones ...,'' said Pechlivanos. "There are more than six million Americans affected by Alzheimer’s and our event raises vital funds to move forward our mission of a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia."
Area residents can visit www.alz.org/nwohio/walk to sign up as a team captain, join a team or register to walk as an individual. Participants are encouraged to download the Walk to End Alzheimer’s mobile app to make their experience easier. Questions can be directed to walk manager, Wenda Quanrud at wsquanrud@alz.org.
Alzheimer's disease is a leading cause of death in the U.S. and kills more than breast cancer and prostate cancer combined. More than 11 million family members and friends provide unpaid care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.
