Local artist, Jeff Crabill, was hard at work on Monday, painting the mural that he designed in the alley between Downtown Roots and Meeks bakery.
While most of the downtown was closed for the holiday weekend, the artist took advantage of the heat and the sunshine.
“It’s been a while getting to this point. Last year, we started planning, and I have been working with a committee. We decided on the theme and I started painting in September last year.”
Unable to paint in the winter because of the weather, the artist stopped when the air turned cold.
“I like working in the sunshine and the heat; that doesn’t bother me at all. But the cold — I don’t like the cold.” Crabill started painting again in May of this year.
When asked if he had painted murals before, Crabill replied, “I painted one indoors in Hicksville a few years ago.” His preferred type of painting is portraits. “I like to do portraits...Most of the time, I do them from photographs.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.