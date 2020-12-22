A group of local amateur artists have donated their time and money to help brighten Christmas for residents of a local nursing home.
A half dozen local residents met one evening last week at Just Be Original (JBO) Fine Arts Academy in downtown Defiance to create hand-painted, lighted, canvasses featuring Christmas trees. The canvasses were then donated to SKLD nursing home, 395 Harding St., Defiance, to help brighten the holidays for residents. Due to health restrictions, there is very limited capacity for indoor art and craft projects such as this.
“We’ve done fundraisers in the past where people would pay to create an art project and we would donate a portion of the money to area charitable groups,” said JBO owner Jennifer Boyd. “The idea for this effort actually came from Denise Hench, who, when we did this art project last year, suggested that it might be good to present them to a local nursing home.”
The group produced eight of the 16-by-20 inch canvasses which were delivered Monday morning to Dawn Ludwig, admissions director at SKLD.
“I’ve known Dawn through craft projects we have done over the years for employees at SKLD,” said Boyd. “She shared with me that, due to COVID most of these people (residents) haven’t seen family members in person since March.”
Residents at nursing homes and similar facilities in northwest Ohio have all been on virtual lockdown since spring. While the holidays may be especially hard to be away from family, residents can always use a pick-me-up from the public with something as simple as a card or letter.
