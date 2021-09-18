• Defiance County
Meeting set:
The Alpha Eta chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa will hold its first meeting of the new academic year at 5 p.m. Monday at St. John’s United Church of Christ. Alpha Delta Kappa is an honorary international organization of women educators. All current members as well as interested current and retired teachers are encouraged to attend.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.