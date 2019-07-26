NAPOLEON — A $250,000 Revolving Loan Fund (RLF) agreement was approved for Shank Properties LLC during Thursday’s meeting of the Henry County commissioners.
The company is preparing to expand its facility at 400 Freedom Drive with an estimated total capital investment of $2.3 million. Owner Jade Shank told Napoleon City Council earlier this year he will be adding at least 10 jobs.
In other business Thursday, the board heard an update on the Henry County Senior Center from executive director Penni Bostelman.
The center logged $31,365.77 in revenue last month, and $77,670.91 in expenses. Year-to-date expenses at the center are at $435,846.59, and revenue so far this year has totaled $689,081.73.
According to Bostelman’s report, last month the center provided 679 transports, and performed 25 nutrition assessments.
Also, the board heard a quarterly update from Henry County Treasurer Cal Spiess, and held a pair of executive sessions: one for compensation of personnel, the other for property purchasing. No related action was taken.
The board also approved a service contract between the Henry County Transportation Network and the Henry County Hospital, for a term of July 1, 2019-June 30, 2020.
The commissioners will meet again Saturday at 7 a.m. for a work session at the county courthouse, and again Tuesday beginning at 9 a.m. with an executive session to discuss the hiring of personnel. Following at 10:30 a.m., the board is scheduled to hear from Desirae Eisenman and Judge Denise McColley on funding for the Northwest Ohio CASA program.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.