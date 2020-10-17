Live stream:

The board of trustees of Northwest State Community College will meet at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 23 in room C200 at the Archbold campus. Guests will not be admitted in order to meet safety standards due to COVID-19, however, the meeting will be streamed live on the college’s YouTube channel for the public to view at https://youtu.be/GBpvht9CnuM.

