Live polka:

Today at 7 p.m. Ted and Mollie B will perform live their polka music on Facebook for one hour on the “Mollie B” Facebook page. It will be a special concert and listeners get to make requests.
Once the hour is over, you can still watch the video on Facebook (on “Mollie B Polka Party,” on “Mollie B,” and on “Ted Lange”) and most likely watch on YouTube.
The band will put up a new video daily on YouTube.com/MollieB.
