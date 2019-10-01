Live Oak Historic Graveyard Tour

Renee and Tim Boss present during last year’s Live Oak Historic Graveyard Tour. The tours will be held again Oct. 19 from 3-6 p.m. at Live Oak Cemetery on Emerald Road in Paulding.

 Photo courtesy of the Paulding Chamber of Commerce

PAULDING — Community Revitalizing Paulding (CoRP) will host its second Live Oak Historic Graveyard Tour on Oct. 19 at Live Oak Cemetery on Emerald Road.

Actors portraying the deceased will speak in first person, telling the story of their life and death. The tour is focused on history, and is a family-friendly event.

Stories were compiled with the help of the John Paulding Society and local history buffs. CoRP is partnering with the Cemetery Board to organize the graveyard tour.

“Last year we had close to 100 people take the tour, which astonished us,” said Mikayla Pieper, executive direction of the Paulding Chamber of Commerce. “We were so thrilled to be able to help out the Cemetery Board in some way, while also raising money for downtown revitalization. The graveyard tour fits the Halloween theme, but has a historic piece that people are intrigued by.”

Tours begin at 3 p.m. and run until 6 p.m. The tour lasts about an hour, and participants are advised to wear comfortable shoes. Each tour is $5 per person, and children 12 and under can take the tour for free.

Half of the proceeds will help CoRP with its mission to revitalize the downtown area, while the other half will be used by the Cemetery Board for maintenance and improvements on the grounds.

The mausoleum will be the meeting place for those coming to take the tour, and parking will be across the street in the school parking lot.

Tags

Load comments