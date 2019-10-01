PAULDING — Community Revitalizing Paulding (CoRP) will host its second Live Oak Historic Graveyard Tour on Oct. 19 at Live Oak Cemetery on Emerald Road.
Actors portraying the deceased will speak in first person, telling the story of their life and death. The tour is focused on history, and is a family-friendly event.
Stories were compiled with the help of the John Paulding Society and local history buffs. CoRP is partnering with the Cemetery Board to organize the graveyard tour.
“Last year we had close to 100 people take the tour, which astonished us,” said Mikayla Pieper, executive direction of the Paulding Chamber of Commerce. “We were so thrilled to be able to help out the Cemetery Board in some way, while also raising money for downtown revitalization. The graveyard tour fits the Halloween theme, but has a historic piece that people are intrigued by.”
Tours begin at 3 p.m. and run until 6 p.m. The tour lasts about an hour, and participants are advised to wear comfortable shoes. Each tour is $5 per person, and children 12 and under can take the tour for free.
Half of the proceeds will help CoRP with its mission to revitalize the downtown area, while the other half will be used by the Cemetery Board for maintenance and improvements on the grounds.
The mausoleum will be the meeting place for those coming to take the tour, and parking will be across the street in the school parking lot.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.