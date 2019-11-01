A live drive for the ninth annual Tiana’s Wish will be held Tuesday from 7 a.m.-6 p.m. in the front parking lot of the Northtowne Mall, 1500 N. Clinton St., Defiance.
Volunteers will be on hand to collect cash, checks and new toys to be distributed before Christmas to children who are patients in the oncology and hematology departments at Toledo Children’s Hospital and Mercy Children’s Hospital.
Following the presentation of Christmas gifts to the hospitalized children on Dec. 21, there will be a holiday party at the NECA Hall in Rossford. There will be a buffet meal, a deejay, dancing, a photo booth and a visit from Santa and his elves.
Last year, the wish included 54 children, and along with their siblings, totaled more than 200 children, each receiving a $100 wish. The volunteers receive each child’s wish and then shop for the gift, delivering it on Dec. 21.
The event is organized each year by Tiana Bishop’s parents, Pat and Patty Bishop, Defiance, who also head up Conquer Childhood Cancer Now. Tiana died on Nov. 20, 2011, at the age of 12. Her wish was for a Christmas party to be held for the young oncology and hematology patients to enjoy the festivities of the holiday, even if they were hospitalized.
Since then, Tiana’s Wish has been held each year, providing for the young patients.
“I know Tiana would be amazed at how her final birthday wish has grown to such an amazing day,” said Patty, “thanks to all her friends, family and community.”
