Literary Yarns:
Defiance Public Library System will host a Literary Yarns Scavenger Hunt at 10 a.m. Saturday. Nine crocheted literary characters will be hidden outdoors in Defiance County: three in Sherwood, three in Hicksville, and three in Defiance. Finders get to keep their character and enter a drawing for a $25 Amazon gift card. For more information, visit defiancelibrary.org, find the event on Facebook, or contact Pam at prellstab@defiancelibrary.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.