Literary Yarns:

Defiance Public Library System will host a Literary Yarns Scavenger Hunt at 10 a.m. Saturday. Nine crocheted literary characters will be hidden outdoors in Defiance County: three in Sherwood, three in Hicksville, and three in Defiance. Finders get to keep their character and enter a drawing for a $25 Amazon gift card. For more information, visit defiancelibrary.org, find the event on Facebook, or contact Pam at prellstab@defiancelibrary.org.

