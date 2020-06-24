OTTAWA — Putnam County's fair is going on this week as advertised — albeit in reduced fashion — but one of the organizers is hopeful that the annual event can hold its own financially if the weather holds.
The county's fair board decided to proceed with as many events as possible under social distancing guidelines, and keep the original scheduled dates (Monday through Saturday).
The fair opened Monday with the usual king and queen selection, while the goat, lamb and rabbit shows were proceeding as scheduled on Tuesday, along with the first of two days of harness racing, according to Nathan Meyer, fair board president. While betting on the harness racing is allowed, no spectators are permitted in the grandstand, although they can stand around the track.
About a dozen food vendors also are on hand at the fair, he reported, but there are no rides or games and the merchants building is closed.
Asked Tuesday afternoon about attendance so far, Meyer said, "it's hard to tell because we aren't taking admission at the gate." But he said "people are coming to watch the livestock shows."
Those who attend can sit in the grandstand, but only in every other row to ensure that social distancing guidelines recommended by the state are met.
The fair board decided to waive the normal $7 admission fee for the fair because a full slate of events was not scheduled. Instead, it is hoping that attendees are willing to make donations.
On Monday, Meyer said about $1,000 was received in donations taken at the fairgrounds.
While the livestock shows, gate admission and harness racing won't generate revenue, two big events scheduled later this week figure to do so. The truck/tractor pull is scheduled for Friday and the demolition derby is set for Saturday night, the last day of the fair.
For those two events, additional bleachers will be placed on the infield across from the grandstand. One set was borrowed from Hancock County for this purpose, Meyer explained.
While social distancing guidelines will be observed on the bleachers as well, the additional seating will allow the same number of spectators as the grandstand, he indicated.
"As long as the weather holds out for Friday and Saturday, I think we'll be all right," said Meyer.
Early weather forecasts are calling for rain overnight Friday and into Saturday.
Like other Ohio counties that decided to proceed with their fairs, the governor's office will provide Putnam County with $50,000. Counties which canceled their fairs will receive $15,000.
"We're still worried," said Meyer about the financial situation. "The $50,000 helps a lot, but were still at least $20,000 short."
Normally, he said, the fair board clears about $18,000-$20,000 to help move forward on the next year's fair.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.