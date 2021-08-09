OTTAWA — A Lima woman with Defiance roots has died from injuries sustained late last week in a motorcycle-semi crash near Continental, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office here.
Jill Wolfe, 61, died Thursday evening following the crash at 2:57 p.m. Thursday at Ohio routes 613 and 15, the sheriff’s office noted.
Wolfe had been taken by Continental EMS to Defiance Regional Medical Center just after the crash.
According to the sheriff’s office, Wolfe was southbound on Ohio 15 when her motorcycle struck a tractor trailer driven by Jaswinder Singh, 29, Bakersfield, Calif., that had pulled into her path.
The sheriff’s office reported that Singh, who was westbound on Ohio 613, had stopped at the intersection, but then pulled into the crossroads, causing the collision. Traffic on Ohio 613 must stop for the two signs posted there while traffic on Ohio 15 does not have to stop.
Singh was cited for failure to yield, but because the crash became a fatal incident, he will be charged with a more serious offense when the investigation is complete, the sheriff’s office indicated Monday morning.
The Miller City Fire Department also was summoned to the scene as the area is in its coverage area.
A memorial service for Wolfe, who graduated from Defiance High School, is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday at Defiance Church of The Nazarene.
