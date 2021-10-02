• Defiance County

Free astronomy program:

The Lima Astronomical Society will visit the DPLS in October: Johnson Memorial Library, Oct. 4; Sherwood Branch Library, Oct. 5; Defiance Public Library, Oct. 6. Event starts at 6 p.m. nightly inside the library with sky-gazing outdoors as weather permits. Open to all ages and a limited number of STEM kits from COSI (ages 6+) will be given away at each library.

