• Defiance County
Free astronomy program:
The Lima Astronomical Society will visit the DPLS in October: Johnson Memorial Library, Oct. 4; Sherwood Branch Library, Oct. 5; Defiance Public Library, Oct. 6. Event starts at 6 p.m. nightly inside the library with sky-gazing outdoors as weather permits. Open to all ages and a limited number of STEM kits from COSI (ages 6+) will be given away at each library.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.