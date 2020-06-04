Lily Creek receives donation

Gary Prehauser, Judge Advocate for Amvets Post 1991, recently visited Lily Creek Farms Therapeutic Riding Center to present a donation of $2,500 to support the Center's programs. Here, Prehauser meets "Sammi" and Lily Creek executive director Jami Young.

 Photo courtesy of Lily Creek Farms

