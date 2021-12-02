lily creek VFW donation

Gary Feeney Bryan VFW Post 2489 donated $5,000 to Lily Creek Farms Therapeutic Riding Center for future and programs and building expansion. Pictured here, from right are: executive director of Lily Creek, Jami Young, therapy horse Simon, and commander of the Post 2489, Gary Feeney.

 Photo courtesy of Lily Creek Farms

Gary Feeney Bryan VFW Post 2489 donated $5,000 to Lily Creek Farms Therapeutic Riding Center for future and programs and building expansion. Pictured here, from right are: executive director of Lily Creek, Jami Young, therapy horse Simon, and commander of the Post 2489, Gary Feeney.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Load comments