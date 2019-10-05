It’s time for some fall fun with the annual Lily Creek Farms Fall Festival and Open House.
The event will be held from 1-6 p.m. Oct. 12 at the nonprofit therapeutic riding center, 06031 Carpenter Road, Defiance.
Those interested in attending should park at Tinora High School and wait for the wagon or trolley shuttle to take them to the farm in rural Defiance.
The event will feature events for the whole family. Freewill donations will be taken for several activities. Activities scheduled for throughout the day include face painting, temporary tattoos, a photo booth, corn box, pumpkin carving (participants should bring their own pumpkin) and food. There also will be a silent auction.
Silent auction items include gift certificates, gift baskets, vacation packages and other items.
Food served includes hobo stew, ham and bean soup, cornbread, hot dogs, sides and desserts.
There will be several events held in the arena throughout the day. At 1 p.m., individuals can meet the students, volunteers and staff at Lily Creek, as well as see a demonstration of a therapeutic riding lesson. There also will be information on the horses and programs available. A volunteer and student showcase will start at 1:30 p.m and continue throughout the day with stick horse games, newly added adult arena games and staff horse demonstrations.
There will be several Halloween-themed games. They include “haunted horsemanship” and bones and barrels, trick-or-treat trail and jack-o-lantern lumping just to name a few. Rounding out the stick horse games will be haunted hands egg and spoon and ghostly pole bending. Added this year are games for adults to enjoy too, like pumpkin bowling, straw bale tosses and sack races.
“Our stick horse games have grown and blossomed into a great event for kids and adults alike,” said Jami Young, executive director of Lily Creek Farms.
There also will be some new events this year.
For a recommended $5 donation, tickets are available for horse drawn carriage rides by Lily Creek Farm friends at Sandridge Farm & Carriage Services or for the newly added trick-or-treat trail scavenger hunt, which showcases the sensory trail where students ride horses and ends with great trick-or-treat prizes.
A favorite of festival goers, horses vs. kids apple bobbing, will begin after 4 p.m. After 5 p.m. a pinata full of candy will be brought out and in the arena will be the stick horse triple crown.
Closing out the night will be the end of the silent auction and the Cash for a Cause 50/50 drawing. The first-place winner will receive 30% of the total proceeds, with second place receiving 15%. Third place will get 5%. Young said this year looks to be like one of the best prize amounts yet.
Tickets are one for $5, three for $10 or seven for $20. Ticket holders need not be present to win. Tickets will be available at the event. They also can be purchased online at www.lilycreekfarms.org.
Young said that items are still being accepted for auction items as well. For more information, call 419-785-6763.
Young said she hopes to see lots of people there and thanked Mahnke Orchards and the various community organizations and businesses for supporting the annual fall festival.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.