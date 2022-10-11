Lily Creek Farms in Defiance County is preparing for its annual Fall Festival and open house this Saturday.
The event is scheduled from noon-6 p.m. at the therapeutic horse riding center at 06031 Carpenter Road in Defiance County’s Adams Township.
Scheduled activities include pumpkin carvings, face painting, a silent auction, horse vs. kids apple bobbing, stick horse races, kids games, wagon rides and a horse show exhibition. Participants are invited to bring their own pumpkins.
A wagon shuttle will be offered from Tinora Elementary School at Banner School and Domersville roads.
RSVP can be made on Lily Creek’s Facebook page.
Hobo stew, ham and bean soup, hot dogs, cornbread, sides, desserts and more will be available.
The event will include a gun raffle — the 9th annual “Cash For A Cause” — with a drawing at 6 p.m. Proceeds will help support the center.
The prizes include a $100 gift certificate from Wooden Indian Pawn & Gun (fifth place), an M&P compact .22-caliber pistol (fourth place), a Mossberg 500 12-guage shotgun deer/field combo (third place), a Ruger American GoWild .350 legend rifle or a Glock 19 19mm pistol custom with American flag Cerakote (first and second places).
The winner will have a choice of the latter two guns.
Tickets can be purchased for $20 each from Lily Creek Farms staff or volunteers or by calling 419-785-6763.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.