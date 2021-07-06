• Defiance County

Golf outing:

Time is running out to sign up for the "Fore" the Kids Golf Scramble to be held Saturday morning at Eagle Rock Golf Club, Defiance. One of the biggest fundraisers for Lily Creek Farms, which provides hope and healing through equine-assisted activities for children, seniors and veterans in the Defiance area.

For more information or to register as an individual, or for a four-person team, visit https://bit.ly/3qLogYO.

Trending Recipe Videos


Load comments