Lily Creek Farms donation
DAF Photo

Lily Creek Farms recently received a donation of $2,000 from the Moose Lodge Family Center as a “golden egg” sponsor. This donation will support the second annual Eggstravaganza. For more information, contact Lily Creek Farms at 419-785-6763. Pictured are Lori Travis, event coordinator for Lilly Creek Farms; and Bill Hesselschwardt, Moose Lodge administrator.

Load comments