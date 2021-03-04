Defiance Eagles recently donated $2,000 to Lily Creek Farms. The donation will be used to support programming such as therapeutic riding, field trips, Team Lily and the veterans’ programs. Here, Bob Gutman, president of Defiance Eagles, presents a check to Lily Creek Farms executive director Jami Young. For more information on Lily Creek Farms and its programs, visit its website at www.lilycreekfarms.org or call 419-785-6763.
Lily Creek donation
Chuck Martinez
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Trending Now
-
Defiance's speculative building moving along, mayor says two more in the works
-
City police officer resigns following drug-related incident
-
Hicksville man indicted for allegedly causing drug-related death
-
Gross column: Turnbull nearly gets hero turn
-
Fourteen others indicted by Defiance County grand jury
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.