Lily Creek Farms donation

Defiance Eagles, recently donated $2,000 Lily Creek Farms. The donation will be used to support programming such as therapeutic riding, field, trips, Team Lily and the veterans' programs. Here, Bob Gutman, president of Defiance Eagles, presents a check to Lily Creek Farms executive director Jami Young. For more information on Lily Creek Farms and its programs visit its website at www.lilycreekfarms.org or call 419-785-6763.

 Photo courtesy Lily Creek Farms

Defiance Eagles recently donated $2,000 to Lily Creek Farms. The donation will be used to support programming such as therapeutic riding, field trips, Team Lily and the veterans’ programs. Here, Bob Gutman, president of Defiance Eagles, presents a check to Lily Creek Farms executive director Jami Young. For more information on Lily Creek Farms and its programs, visit its website at www.lilycreekfarms.org or call 419-785-6763.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Load comments