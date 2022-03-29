Lily Creek Farms is holding its annual Easter event over two weekends beginning Saturday.
“The Horseback Extravaganza” will be held from 2-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and on April 9-10, at Camp Lakota on Defiance’s Ginter Road.
Among the planned activities are a trail ride in which participants will be let on horseback and walked through an obstetrical and game trail were they can find Easter eggs filled with candy or toys, according to Jami Young, director of Lily Creek Farms.
She said special larger eggs can also be won that are rainbow, purple or gold in color. These have larger items inside them such as a Meijer gift card, a large basket of candy and toys or stuffed animals.
A face-painting and body art booth as well as a photo booth with a blow up Easter rabbit and stick horse games will also be featured at the event, among other activities, Young explained.
According to Young, the event will include a menu of shredded chicken sandwiches, hot dogs, nachos, chips, cupcakes and cookies with water, lemon-aid and coffee for drinks. The event is geared toward children, however, ages from two years of age to 70 have enjoyed the event in years past, she said.
While the Easter event is a fundraiser, Young explained, Lily Creek Farms does not make very much money as the event is largely geared toward community outreach with sponsors funding a large amount of the cost.
The event takes 50 volunteers a day and they will receive free food and game participation.
Raffle tickets can be bought at the event and the drawing will take place April 16 live on Facebook, Young said.
Tickets usually sell out the day before the event and can be purchased in advance, she noted. A free trolley ride will take participants from the parking lot to the games and back or they can take a carriage for a fee, she indicated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.