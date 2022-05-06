Defiance's 17th annual Lilac Festival is scheduled from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on May 14 in downtown Defiance.
More than 100 art and craft vendors from the tri-state area, children's activities and food will be on tap while many downtown businesses plan to be open, according to the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau (DDVB), organizer for the event which is sponsored by State Bank. The list of vendors is the largest yet for the festival, according to DDVB officials.
In addition to the art/craft vendors, seven food vendors will be on hand. Lunch options that will be available include Curby's, Frank's Frys, Linda's Cocina and Pence's. Dessert options will be provided by Eric's All American Ice Cream, Snowie of Upper Sandusky and Pence's while downtown restaurants will be open as well.
Free lilac seedlings provided by the DDVB and supported by volunteers through the State Bank GIVES program will be provided to participants. These will be given out from the State Bank GIVES truck located on Fourth Street near the State Bank's south courtyard beginning no earlier than 10 a.m.
Some 750 lilac seedlings will be available this year. DeMuth Nursery also will be offering different varieties of lilacs for purchase during the festival hours.
Children will have great opportunities for enjoyment as well during the event.
Again for 2022, pony rides and the Big Blue Blocks will be available to kids for free while the Lil' Rascal Xpress train will provide rides for a small cost.
Magician John Louis will be performing at Third and Clinton streets at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. in a show that provides comedy, music, juggling, live animals and illusion, according to the DDVB. Just Be Original Fine Arts Academy of Defiance will be set up and offering $5 art projects while Defiance Karate will be performing a karate demonstration at noon.
Additionally, WBGU-PBS is bringing Ruby the Red-Eyed Tree Frog to hop around the event area, and Justin the Clown will be offering balloon animals and additional entertainment throughout the day.
YELP (Youth Engaged in Leadership and Philanthropy) is joining the festival this year with a children's business fair. Young entrepreneurs will be set up with booth spaces showcasing their business ventures. These booths will be located on Fourth Street, between State Bank and NAPA.
More information about the festival can be obtained at VisitDefianceOhio.com or on social media by searching for "Visit Defiance OH."
The DDVB extends thanks to the State Bank, DDVB board members and staff, downtown businesses, Master Gardeners, volunteers and those attending.
