Defiance’s annual Lilac Festival will mark 16 years on Saturday, but it’s the first such event in two years and one that local officials hope will continue a restoration of the city’s major festivities (see related story).
The Lilac Festival is scheduled from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, rain or shine, and represents a return to some sense of normalcy, although social distancing guidelines will be in place.
Last year, the festival — held to highlight the city’s flower (the lilac) — was canceled due to the coronavirus situation although there was a “virtual” event held online.
The Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau (DDVB), which organizes the event sponsored by State Bank, is pleased to be back in business this year.
“There is a lot of anticipation,” said DDVB Director Kirstie Mack. “I would say we’re very ready for it. We’re also really looking forward being able to do this as safe as possible. Seeing people walking up and down the streets downtown makes us fee like we’re getting back to a sense of normal.”
Mack is hopeful that customer support shown small businesses at a time when they were struggling with the coronavirus impact can continue Saturday. Many businesses will be open during the event.
“We’ve seen people support a lot of small businesses and take an interest in supporting small business,” she said. “We’re hoping that continues when we get back to normal. Hopefully, that doesn’t change and (people) will not only support them during events, but come back and support them at a later date.”
This year’s Lilac Festival will feature a record-setting number of vendors, according to Mack. Whereas 78 were on hand for the 2019 event, 83 “confirmed” vendors are planning to show up Saturday.
“I think it’s fantastic,” said Mack about the vendor list. “It’s a testament of how this event has continued to grow and the support from the original committees who started this.”
Vendors will be spaced at least six feet apart in the area reserved for the festival: Clinton Street, between Second and Fifth streets; Third Street, between the first alleys from Clinton; and Fourth Street, between the first alleys from Clinton.
The vendors will include five that will be selling food items, but Linda’s Cocina, which originally had planned to be on hand, won’t make it this year, Mack informed The Crescent-News on Wednesday.
County health department and CDC health orders will be in place for the event, but Mack doesn’t see this as a drawback.
“We don’t foresee it being an issue,” she stated. “... it’s second nature right now: if you’re going anywhere you’re wearing a mask.”
She is hoping the turnout will be similar to past years — in the 1,000 to 1,200 range.
“They probably won’t hang around as long as they would, but I don’t expect that number to be different,” Mack said.
Two other events — a Purple 5K/2 Mile Fun Run and the Defiance Lions Club’s pancake breakfast — will kick off the day earlier Saturday morning.
Early weather forecasts for Saturday viewed Wednesday called for sunny weather with a temperature around 60 degrees. However, chances for showers are forecast for Friday, Saturday night and Sunday.
