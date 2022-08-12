The future of the Cepheus solar project — a proposed solar farm near Sherwood that has prompted controversy between supporters and opponents — still rests in the hands of the Ohio Power Siting Board (OPSB) in Columbus.
But a decision may still be months away, according to one person involved in the project.
An application for the solar farm has been submitted by the project developer Lightsource bp. Its senior director of development, Cliff Scher, met with county commissioners Thursday morning, discussing the project generally during their regular meeting (see related story) and also shedding some light on where the OPSB process is.
The board is tasked with deciding applications for power siting requests sch as those for wind and solar farms, convening public hearings as part of the process.
The board held an evidentiary hearing on the matter on June 6 in Columbus following public hearings on Dec. 16 and Jan. 11.
Scher said 21 Lightsource witnesses presented testimony to OPSB at the June 6 hearing, focusing on such things as the economic benefits of the Sherwood project. The case wrapped up on June 30, he said, before Lightsource subsequently presented a 66-page brief to the OPSB on Aug. 4.
Now the company and other await the OPSB's decision which, according to Scher, could come "as early as October," but could come later.
"We certainly expect it before by the end of the year," he told commissioners Thursday.
Commissioner David Kern said he thought the OPSB had 90 days to vote, but Scher said they have more flexibility than that.
"Normally ... they vote within three months of the evidentiary hearing," he said, adding that "what we're hearing from Columbus," perhaps because of the number of "cases they have in front of them or other factors" that "it might be as late as the end of the year — November, December timeframe. So, we're looking forward to that based on the case that we've put together on the project."
If the OPSB vote goes against Lightsource, asked Commissioner Mick Pocratsky, what happens then?
"Based on the strength of the project's case and the benefits that it offers, we'd pursue an appeal," responded Scher.
He explained a two-tiered process in which an appeal to the OPSB which might take 4-6 months before a decision is rendered and, if necessary, to the Ohio Supreme Court in what would be a "longer timeline."
"So, you're prepared to appeal as far as you need to go?" asked Pocratsky.
"Yes, that's our position," said Scher. "That's right."
Scher indicated that his firm plans to appeal. This could
