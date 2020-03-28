WAUSEON — Wauseon Mayor Kathy Huner has requested that the Wauseon star be put back up in South Park and lit. She is asking everyone to go outside (porch, backyard, etc.) and help “light up” the community at 8:30 p.m. each night until the stay-at-home order is lifted by Gov. Mike DeWine.
This is to be done from home and not an event being held around the star. During this unprecedented time, this display of support and unity shows compassion for everyone affected by the COVID-19 crisis.
Huner encourages this to be a peaceful display of unity and asks that everyone share this message with their family and friends via social media or phone.
“We encourage immediate family gatherings and support for our first responders, medical personnel and all others deemed essential who are working and not able to be home with their loved ones,” said Huner.
