HICKSVILLE — The Hicksville Local Board of Education met Monday evening with a light agenda following reports from school administrators and treasurer items.
High school principal Jeff Slattery noted that parent-teacher conferences will be held Wednesday and Thursday (Oct. 21-22) virtually via Zoom. Teachers are inviting parents to individual and team conferences.
Slattery also informed the board that the school is working with the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center’s Business and Advisory Committee in an effort to bridge the gap between high school and the workforce.
Middle school principal Michael Altman stated that the middle school has posted remote learning days where teachers teach remotely through a variety of platforms, noting that the next step is incorporating the tools used through remote learning to help enhance face-to-face instruction.
Finally, superintendent Keith Countryman informed the board that there have been two positive COVID-19 cases — one staff member, one student — in the school system since the start of the school year. Quarantine for both individuals has been completed, while another staff member is quarantined due to an exposure outside of the building.
Countryman explained that a letter is sent out to parents every time there is a positive case in the building, the district is mandated by the Defiance County Health Department to inform all parents and students in the district. A second letter is sent to anyone who had direct exposure to the person who tested positive.
Mask wearing was another topic Countryman raised, praising students for wearing them.
“I can say there are other districts that have not pushed the whole mask thing like us,” said Countryman. “I know for a fact they have numerous cases and several of them are contemplating going to remote learning. I know none of us want that here, so please wear the masks to help keep our cases low.”
Countryman also added that the USDA has extended the free breakfast and lunch program through the end of June 2021, with all students eligible for a free breakfast and lunch each day, though that eligibility does not necessarily waive school fees.
In other business, the board:
• accepted a $200 donation from Marlin and Natasha Eicher for girls basketball.
• approved the retirement resignations of Gail Countryman, Sharon Crites and Marilyn Leon as classroom teachers; approved the resignation of Emily Rees as junior high student council advisor; and approved Kassi Brown as a substitute teacher for the 2020-21 school year.
• approved certified supplemental contracts for Dave Blue (assistant boys basketball coach), Mackenzie Coleman (co-assistant junior high girls basketball coach; co-head junior high girls basketball coach), A.J. Klausing (head junior high boys basketball coach; student council, middle school), Ryan Miser (assistant girls basketball coach) and Emily Rodesh (extra vocal duties).
• approved classified supplemental contracts for Jon Diehl (freshman boys basketball coach), Lisa Early (cheerleading assistant), Pete Figgins (assistant wrestling coach) and Christine Stemen (co-assistant junior high girls basketball coach, co-head junior high girls basketball coach).
• approved the following as volunteer coaches for the 2020-21 school year: Tiffanie Baird (volleyball), Natalie Briskey (basketball), Alexa Monroe (basketball), Jeff Ruoff (wrestling), Jeff Sleesman (basketball), Jay Sowles (wrestling), Bailey Tear (basketball), Bob Weatherhead (basketball) and Clark Zartman (basketball).
