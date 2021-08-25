Henry County commissioners passed a resolution for courthouse work and presided over a drawing for a county flag during a light agenda Tuesday.
The resolution approves a proposal from Jim Speiser & Sons for an LED lighting upgrade at the county courthouse. The cost is $11,301.
Commissioners also participated in a drawing for a county based on entries from the county fair. The winner was Ethan Fritz of Holgate.
