Lift station replacement
Taryn Lawson/C-N Photo

One of two replacement lift stations being constructed in Holgate is seen Tuesday on Ohio 18 on the northwest edge of the village. Council purchased the property last year for use in the nearly $2 million project, which also includes the replacement of the Lee Avenue pump station. Napoleon-based Vernon Nagel Inc. was hired to complete the work, which is being funded through a combination of grant, village and zero-interest Division of Environmental and Financial Assistance (DEFA) loan funding.

