• Paulding County

LifeWise kickoff:

LifeWise Academy-Paulding Exempted will hold a community kickoff event at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Lafountain Park in Paulding.

A free will donation dinner will be offered with proceeds supporting LifeWise Academy-Paulding Exempted.

Live worship music, a puppet show, a magician, face painting and more will be offered.

